VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam begins coal import from US

By Dat Nguyen   July 16, 2020 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam begins coal import from US
The MV NORD YILAN ship carrying the first shipment of coal from the U.S. arrives in the northern province of Quang Ninh, July 2020. Photo courtesy of Vinacomin.

Vietnam has received its first coal shipment from the U.S., paving the way for further imports amid rising demand to produce electricity.

Over 21,700 tons arrived this month in the northern province of Quang Ninh from California, state-owned coal mining company Vinacomin said in a statement on Wednesday.

The second batch is scheduled to arrive in September, it added.

Vietnam’s coal imports in the first six months rose 53.8 percent year-on-year to a record high of 31.57 million tonnes, mostly from Australia, Indonesia and Russia, according to Vietnam Customs.

Although the government has been seeking to reduce reliance on coal for power generation, last year 36.1 percent of the country’s power was produced by coal-fired power plants, according to the Vietnam Energy Association.

The country turned from a net coal exporter to an importer five years ago as the number of its coal-fired power plants rose to meet the surging power demand from one of the world’s fastest growing economies. Its GDP growth last year was 7 percent.

Vietnam has been seeking to import more U.S. goods to balance bilateral trade. Its trade surplus with the U.S. last year rose 19 percent year-on-year to $24.46 billion, according to the customs.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

first coal imports

US

electricity

 

Read more

Exporters look to sell more to US

Exporters look to sell more to US

Australia probes Vietnamese steel exporters for dumping

Australia probes Vietnamese steel exporters for dumping

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 pct: Oxford Economics

Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 pct: Oxford Economics

Blue chips drive market gains, most small caps fall

Blue chips drive market gains, most small caps fall

Banks, property companies dominate bond issuance

Banks, property companies dominate bond issuance

Blue chips help VN-Index go into the green

Blue chips help VN-Index go into the green

Vietnam tightens corporate bond regulations

Vietnam tightens corporate bond regulations

VN-Index losses narrow in third straight losing session

VN-Index losses narrow in third straight losing session

 
go to top