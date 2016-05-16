VnExpress International
Economy

Taiwan ranks third out of foreign investors in Vietnam

By DNVN, Dam Tuan   May 16, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7

In the first four months of the year, Taiwanese investment in Vietnam reached $664.1 million, with Tien Giang province proving to be the most attractive for Taiwanese capital.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, Taiwan registered the third highest amount of foreign investment capital in the first four months, with 39 new projects and additional funding for 25 existing ones.

Taiwanese investment capital focused mainly in the manufacturing and processing industries during the first four months.

Taiwan’s total newly registered and adjusted investment capital in Vietnam as of April 30 reached $664.11 million, of which $229 million flowed into the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang.

Taiwanese investors focused mainly on the manufacturing and processing industry with 28 new projects and increased capital at 22 more worth $600.3 million.

Investment also went into water provision and sewage disposal with one new project worth $45 million, making up seven percent of Taiwan’s registered investment in Vietnam. The following were logistics, transportation and other services.

In terms of investment approach, wholly foreign capital occupied 99 percent of Taiwan’s total investment worth $657.8 million in Vietnam. The few remaining projects were under joint ventures.

Ha Tinh province stood in second place with combined registered investment capital of $183.9 million.

In the first four months, Taiwan’s largest project in Vietnam was the DaYang Paper Mill Limited Company in Long Jiang Industrial Park ($220 million). The investment license was issued in March 2016 in Tien Giang province.

