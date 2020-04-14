VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Solar power generation surges 28 times

By Dat Nguyen   April 14, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Solar power generation surges 28 times
Solar panels seen at Dau Tieng Solar Power Complex in the southern province of Tay Ninh. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Vietnam's solar power generation in the first quarter surged 28 times year-on-year to 2.3 billion kWh as output stabilized, industry insiders say.

Data from national utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) showed that renewable energy, consisting of solar and wind power, accounted for 4.8 percent of total power generation, which was 57.3 billion kWh, up 6.3 percent year-on-year.

Coal-fired power accounted for 59.2 percent of the total, followed by gas-fired, hydropower and renewable energy generation.

Hydropower slumped 30.4 percent to 9.5 billion kWh due to water shortages in major reservoirs. EVN had to mobilize more oil-fired power plants at higher costs to make up for the loss.

As many as 91 solar farms with a total capacity of 4,550 MW began operating in Vietnam last year.

The government has so far licensed solar plants with a total capacity of 25,000 MW, far higher than the original target of 4,000 MW by 2025.

Meanwhile, the government has greenlighted a proposal by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to lower electricity prices by 10 percent in April, May and June to support citizens and businesses in dealing with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam solar power generation Vietnam solar power output Q1
 
Read more
VN-Index up for third straight session

VN-Index up for third straight session

Border province wants no more container trucks until pileup cleared

Border province wants no more container trucks until pileup cleared

Vietnam targets 7 pct GDP growth over next five years

Vietnam targets 7 pct GDP growth over next five years

VN-Index edges up in second straight gaining session

VN-Index edges up in second straight gaining session

First look at HCMC metro train

First look at HCMC metro train

VN-Index gains 1 percent as banking stocks do well

VN-Index gains 1 percent as banking stocks do well

Businesses cannot access billion-dollar credit package from fearful banks

Businesses cannot access billion-dollar credit package from fearful banks

HCMC labor demand to fall one-third in Q2

HCMC labor demand to fall one-third in Q2

 
go to top