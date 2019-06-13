VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

SBV to remove daily transaction cap for e-wallets

By Hung Le   June 13, 2019 | 09:13 am GMT+7
SBV to remove daily transaction cap for e-wallets
The average transaction value of e-wallets in Vietnam is VND58,000 ($2.5) a day. Photo by Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

The State Bank of Vietnam plans to scrap the VND20 million ($856) daily transaction limit for e-wallet users, only retaining a monthly cap.

According to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the daily cap did not reflect actual requirements since the prices of some products and services exceed the VND20 million limit.

The central bank (SBV) has retained the monthly limit of VND100 million ($4,280) for individuals. 

According to SBV statistics, the average transaction value of e-wallets is only VND58,000 ($2.5) a day, equivalent to only VND1.74 million ($75) a month, while the average global figure is $206. 

"This shows that our VND100 million ($4,280) monthly limit is not at all low," Pham Tien Dung, director of the bank’s payment department, said. 

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, electronic payments growth in Vietnam is among the highest in the world at 35 percent a year, which has led to the mushrooming of e-wallets in the past few years.

However, by the end of 2018, only about 4.2 million wallets were connected to bank accounts and transactions accounted for only 1 percent of non-cash payments, the ministry said. 

A scheme approved by the government seeks to reduce the rate of cash payments to only 10 percent by the end of next year, down from 90 percent in 2016. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam remove e-wallet limit cap daily transaction cashless payment
 
Read more
Southern provinces set to suffer power shortage

Southern provinces set to suffer power shortage

Vietnam’s seniors shows age no bar to consumption

Vietnam’s seniors shows age no bar to consumption

Investors pledge $425 million at Vietnam Venture Summit 2019

Investors pledge $425 million at Vietnam Venture Summit 2019

Vietnam to crack down on ‘Made in Vietnam’ labelling of Chinese exports

Vietnam to crack down on ‘Made in Vietnam’ labelling of Chinese exports

Agriculture exports to China slacken as conditions tighten

Agriculture exports to China slacken as conditions tighten

Ministry proposes toll hike on low-traffic BOT roads

Ministry proposes toll hike on low-traffic BOT roads

Vietnam urged to diversify funding sources for sustainable, green development

Vietnam urged to diversify funding sources for sustainable, green development

 
go to top