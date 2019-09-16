VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Oil and gas stocks rally as world prices rise

By Hung Le   September 16, 2019 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
Oil and gas stocks rally as world prices rise
Two workers work at the Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant belonging to PetroVietnam Gas. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

Oil and gas stocks surged on Vietnam’s exchanges after a drone strike on two Saudi facilities pushed global prices up.

By the end of Monday session, GAS shares of state-owned oil and gas corporation PetroVietnam Gas JSC rose 2.38 percent, its biggest increase since May.

BSR shares of Binh Son Refinery JSC, one of Vietnam’s two oil refineries, jumped a record 5.7 percent, while PLX shares of major state-owned oil and gas distribution giant Petrolimex rose 1.3 percent.

Similarly, other stocks belonging to the government’s oil and gas group PetroVietnam (PVN) also recorded increases. PVS shares of PV Technical Services Corporation, PVD of PV Drilling, and PVB of PV Coating rose 3.6 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.5 percent respectively, with transaction volumes roughly doubling over the last session.

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index closed with an increase of 2.64 points (0.27 percent) to 989.86 points by the end of Monday. 323 stocks gained and 287 stocks lost during this session.

The VN30-Index for Vietnam’s 30 biggest market cap companies also registered a modest 0.39 percent rise, led by blue-chips such as VNM of dairy giant Vinamilk, up 1.2 percent; MSN of food conglomerate Masan Group, up 1.7 percent; and VJC of budget carrier Vietjet Air, up 1.7 percent.

The HNX-Index, a smaller exchange accounting for roughly 10 percent of market cap across all trading floors, fell 0.02 percent while the UPCoM, a market for unlisted public companies, fell 0.23 percent.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, rose by as much as 19.5 percent to $71.95 per barrel in the first minutes of trading on Monday after unmanned aerial vehicles struck Saudi Arabia’s biggest crude-processing facility in Abqaiq and the kingdom’s second-biggest oil field in Khurais on Saturday.

State energy producer Saudi Aramco lost about 5.7m barrels per day of output, equivalent to 5 percent of global supply on the markets. The company has not given a timeline for when output can be restored, Reuters reported. 

Related News:
Tags: stock market oil gas prices Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco drone strike attack surge
 
Read more
Vietnam tops regional peers in FDI attractiveness: report

Vietnam tops regional peers in FDI attractiveness: report

Vietnam bond market grows by 2.6 percent: ADB

Vietnam bond market grows by 2.6 percent: ADB

Less working hours not feasible, businesses say

Less working hours not feasible, businesses say

Work begins on first section of North-South expressway

Work begins on first section of North-South expressway

Hundreds of stocks languish unwanted on Vietnam exchange

Hundreds of stocks languish unwanted on Vietnam exchange

Complete Hanoi, HCMC airport runway repairs by November: government

Complete Hanoi, HCMC airport runway repairs by November: government

ODA projects repeatedly delayed by slow capital disbursement

ODA projects repeatedly delayed by slow capital disbursement

 
go to top