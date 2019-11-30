VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Ministry proposes major upgrade to airport in central Vietnam

By Anh Minh   November 30, 2019 | 09:00 am GMT+7
Ministry proposes major upgrade to airport in central Vietnam
Passengers leave an aircraft at Dong Hoi Airport in the central Quang Binh Province. Photo by Shutterstock/Vietnam Stock Images.

The Dong Hoi Airport's capacity should be increased four-fold to 2 million passengers a year, the Transport Ministry says.

Le Dinh Tho, Deputy Minister of Transport, said at a meeting Thursday, adding that the airport's current capacity of 500,000 was too low, given Quang Binh Province’s strong tourism potentials.

The domestic Dong Hoi Airport, rebuilt in 2008, is located on a 173 hectare plot. Last year, it exceeded its capacity by 200,000 passengers, according to official figures.

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) had proposed to Quang Binh authorities in July that the airport be upgraded at a cost of VND2 trillion ($86.3 million), making it capable of receiving international flights and up to 3 million passengers a year.

Quang Binh is home to Son Doong Cave, the world’s largest, and other spectacular cave systems. The province welcomed over 4 million visitors in the first nine months, up 28 percent year-on-year.

ACV last year proposed a VND56.7 trillion ($2.4 billion) upgrade to 16 of the 21 state-owned airports in the country to meet rising air travel demand.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Dong Hoi Airport Quang Binh air travel tourism quadruple upgrade central
 
Read more
Vietnam needs more qualified workers

Vietnam needs more qualified workers

​Blue chips drag VN-Index down in 8-point losing session

​Blue chips drag VN-Index down in 8-point losing session

Hanoi proposes ODA funding of $1.32 bln for metro section

Hanoi proposes ODA funding of $1.32 bln for metro section

No money, no need: Experts question proposed rail line to China

No money, no need: Experts question proposed rail line to China

VN-Index posts second straight gaining session

VN-Index posts second straight gaining session

Saigon River bus not convenient enough to lure commuters

Saigon River bus not convenient enough to lure commuters

Consultancy offers various options to upgrade Hanoi airport

Consultancy offers various options to upgrade Hanoi airport

 
go to top