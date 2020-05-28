Mekong Delta expressway construction to begin in 2024

A section of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong Expressway which connects HCMC with the southern province of Tien Giang. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure (Cuu Long CIPM) is working on a feasibility report, and would submit it to the Transport Ministry in July, its CEO, Tran Van Thi, said.

Construction of the 225-kilometer Ha Tien – Rach Gia – Bac Lieu Expressway would begin in 2024 and be completed in 2026, he added.

It will run from Ha Tien Town in Kien Giang Province through Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces to Bac Lieu Town.

To have four lanes and allow speeds up to 80 kilometers per hour, it will link up with key expressways running from Ho Chi Minh City to the Mekong Delta, where several other major expressways are being built or planned.

The 51-kilometer Lo Te – Rach Soi Expressway between Can Tho City and Kien Giang is set to open to traffic in September.

The 51-kilometer Trung Luong – My Thuan Expressway in Tien Giang Province will be finished by the end of this year.

Construction of the 23-kilometer My Thuan – Can Tho Expressway is set to begin in October and open to traffic by the end of next year.