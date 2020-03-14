Man caught taking 30,000 face masks to Laos

Border authorities examine boxes of face masks being illegally transported to Laos at the Cau Treo International Border Gate in Ha Tinh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Han.

Border authorities in the central province on Friday also found 98 sets of medical protective clothes made in Vietnam.

The boxes were kept in the trunk of a bus which was passing the Cau Treo International Border Gate.

Authorities said the bus assistant, 32-year-old Mai Trong Diep, confessed he was responsible for carrying them to Vientiane.

Diep, who is from the northern Nam Dinh Province, said he was hired by two strangers to transport the goods from Hanoi to Vientiane for VND6.5 million ($280).

Vietnam has banned the exports of face masks since February 28, with exceptions for government aid. Diep therefore faces fines of VND5-10 million ($215-430).

Face masks have been in high demand in Vietnam since the Covid-19 epidemic broke out in the country. Many local textile companies have shifted from making garments to masks, to cater to rising demand.

Many violations relating to masks have been found in recent weeks. Early February, authorities seized 200,000 masks being transported to China in the border province of Quang Ninh.