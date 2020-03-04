Textile factories shift production from clothes to masks

Half the workforce at a textile company in the southern province of Long An Province has been given a new task since last month.





Do Dong Tuan, CEO of GarmentTech Pro, said that although the company is not a registered health equipment maker, its machines are suitable for producing masks that are in short supply nationwide because of the novel coronavirus epidemic.





The company uses about four tons of fabric a day for making masks. Eight square meter fabric pieces are cleaned, dried, flattened and then cut into small pieces.





Nguyen Thi Minh Huong, 35, is among the workers reassigned to making masks.

“It took me a few days to learn. It’s not so complicated. I have been working more shifts to meet the rising demand for masks.”





Each mask is sold for VND8,000 (35 cents) and large orders have been placed by hospitals, pharmacies and supermarkets.





“Our masks are sold out. We’ll keep production running even after the outbreak is contained,” Tuan said.





Another textile company, TNG in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, has also shifted production from garments to masks, with a target of two million units.





The masks have an activated carbon layer to filter dust and have been approved by the Ministry of Health.



