Liquidity down on Vietnam’s main stock exchange

An investor watches stock prices at a brokerage office in Hanoi. Photo by AFP.

Official statistics from the HCMC Stock Exchange (HoSE) show an average of 172.3 million shares were traded daily for an average of VND3.93 trillion ($169.27 million) in the first six months of 2019.

Foreign investors brought in VND10.1 trillion ($435.02 million) during the period and accounted for over 38 percent of trading. In the first half of the year, HoSE saw 5 new stocks listing on the exchange, adding around VND70 trillion ($3 billion) to the stock market's capitalization.

At the end of the first half, 377 stocks were listed on the exchange with a total market cap of VND3.2 quadrillion ($137.8 billion), an increase of 11 percent from a year earlier.

HoSE is Vietnam's main bourse, accounting for around 90 percent of the market cap of all listed stocks.

Vietnam's other two exchanges are the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), mainly for smaller listed public companies, and the UPCoM, which seeks to attract unlisted public firms to the securities market.