VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Infrastructure around Saigon metro to cost $64 mln

By Huu Cong   March 4, 2020 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Infrastructure around Saigon metro to cost $64 mln
Workers construct a section of Metro Line 1 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Underground walkways and other infrastructure along Saigon’s Metro Line 2 will cost VND1.49 trillion ($64.5 million), according to the city People’s Committee.

An underground walkway each will be built in three districts, trees planted, sidewalks renovated, and cameras and lighting installed.

The work is set to be completed in 2026 simultaneously with the metro line from Ben Thanh to Tham Luong.

The cost has increased by 10.4 percent from an earlier estimate, partly due to exchange rates, the committee said.

The Ben Thanh-Tham Luong line will run nearly 20 kilometers (12 miles) between Districts 1 and 12. Construction is set to begin next year, and its cost has ballooned from $1.3 billion to more than $2.1 billion.

It is likely to be funded by the Asian Development Bank, German bank KfW, the European Investment Bank, and the city’s own resources.

A section of the city’s first metro route between Ben Thanh and Suoi Tien is set to have a test run in the third quarter of this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Saigon second metro Vietnam HCMC Metro Line 2 metro surrounding construction planting trees metro underground walkway metro
 
Read more
Airports to offer free parking for 10 minutes

Airports to offer free parking for 10 minutes

Vietnam's proposed increase in minimum taxable income ‘thoughtless’

Vietnam's proposed increase in minimum taxable income ‘thoughtless’

Big banks, construction firms lead stock market gains

Big banks, construction firms lead stock market gains

HCMC exports to China up despite Covid-19

HCMC exports to China up despite Covid-19

Mid-sized banks spearhead VN-Index gain

Mid-sized banks spearhead VN-Index gain

Businesses complain of more difficulties as Covid-19 spreads outside China

Businesses complain of more difficulties as Covid-19 spreads outside China

Vietnam import tax collection falls as trade hit by coronavirus

Vietnam import tax collection falls as trade hit by coronavirus

Jan-Feb FDI in Vietnam down

Jan-Feb FDI in Vietnam down

 
go to top