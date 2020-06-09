VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

HCMC wants to speed up lagging ring road scheme

By Huu Cong   June 9, 2020 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
HCMC wants to speed up lagging ring road scheme
Vehicles stuck in traffic on a road near Mien Dong Bus Station in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

HCMC authorities have petitioned the Ministry of Transport to hasten construction of the city's third and fourth ring roads to improve Mekong Delta connectivity.

Ring Road 3 and Ring Road 4 were approved nearly 10 years ago, but so far only 18 percent of the former has been built while construction has yet to begin on the latter.

Since the roads connect the city with neighboring provinces, the ministry is responsible for their construction.

A map of Ho Chi Minh City with the four ring roads marked in red. Photo courtesy of Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

A map of Ho Chi Minh City with its four ring roads marked in red. Photo courtesy of Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

Ring Road 3 will run 90 kilometers and cost VND55.8 trillion ($2.4 billion), with the entire funding coming from the government’s coffers. Only 16 kilometers have been built so far.

It will connect the city with the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An, and link up with the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway.

Ring Road 4 will run 200 kilometers, connecting the city with the provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong and Dong Nai and cost VND99 trillion ($4.3 billion).

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

HCMC

Saigon ring roads

 

Read more

Vietnam loses billions to FDI transfer pricing

Vietnam loses billions to FDI transfer pricing

Banking stocks lead as VN-Index edges up

Banking stocks lead as VN-Index edges up

Chinese loan sharks infest Vietnam credit waters

Chinese loan sharks infest Vietnam credit waters

System error prevents confirmation of VN-Index status

System error prevents confirmation of VN-Index status

Hanoi wants metro up and running before October

Hanoi wants metro up and running before October

Ratified EU trade pact to boost Vietnam GDP

Ratified EU trade pact to boost Vietnam GDP

VN-Index climbs to three-month peak

VN-Index climbs to three-month peak

Vietnam ratifies EU free trade agreement

Vietnam ratifies EU free trade agreement

 
go to top