HCMC wants to speed up lagging ring road scheme

Vehicles stuck in traffic on a road near Mien Dong Bus Station in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Ring Road 3 and Ring Road 4 were approved nearly 10 years ago, but so far only 18 percent of the former has been built while construction has yet to begin on the latter.

Since the roads connect the city with neighboring provinces, the ministry is responsible for their construction.

A map of Ho Chi Minh City with its four ring roads marked in red. Photo courtesy of Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

Ring Road 3 will run 90 kilometers and cost VND55.8 trillion ($2.4 billion), with the entire funding coming from the government’s coffers. Only 16 kilometers have been built so far.

It will connect the city with the provinces of Dong Nai, Binh Duong and Long An, and link up with the Ben Luc – Long Thanh Expressway and Ho Chi Minh City – Trung Luong Expressway.

Ring Road 4 will run 200 kilometers, connecting the city with the provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong and Dong Nai and cost VND99 trillion ($4.3 billion).