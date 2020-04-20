VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

HCMC hospitality industry counts Q1 damage

By Nguyen Quy   April 20, 2020 | 12:25 pm GMT+7
HCMC hospitality industry counts Q1 damage
The historic Continental Saigon Hotel on the corner of Dong Khoi Street in downtown HCMC, normally bright and vibrant, stands dark and empty. Photo by VnExpress/Tam Linh.

First quarter hotel occupancy in Ho Chi Minh City hit a low of 48 percent, down 27 percentage points year-on-year as a result of the slump in demand.

A new Savills Vietnam report says that four-star hotels saw average occupancy falling 27 percent year-on-year, while the corresponding figure for five-star hotels was 31 percent.

The report by the global property services provider says the occupancy rate is unlikely to pick up in the second quarter because travel remains limited amid the nationwide social distancing campaign, which lasted from April 1 to 15 and was extended to at least April 22 for 12 localities with a high risk of spreading Covid-19 infections, including Hanoi and HCMC.

All restaurants and tourist destinations in HCMC have been shut since the end of last month.

The average room rate in the first quarter was $77 per night, down 14 percent year-on-year, the report says.

To offset reduced revenues, some hotels have cut more than 50 percent of their staff and others have used their premises as temporary hospitals or quarantine facilities.

The report says 90 percent of tourism firms in HCMC suspended operations in the quarter and the city lost around VND10 trillion ($425 million) in tourism revenues, with its foreign visitor numbers plummeting 42 percent year-on-year to 1.3 million.

Mauro Gasparotti, director of Savills Hotels in Asia Pacific, noted that the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on Vietnam's tourism industry will last until the end of the year.

Troy Griffiths, deputy managing director of Savills Vietnam, said, "Hospitality was the first and most heavily impacted asset class, however it will also be one of the first out of the trough. Domestic demand in the turnaround will be solid, Vietnam is fortunate to be able to turn hospitality assets back on, quickly." 

HCMC has a solid supply base, dominated by international hotels with approximately 16,200 rooms.

Related News:
Tags: Saigon hospitality industry Q1 hotels Covid-19 pandemic flight suspension novel coronavirus hotel occupancy rate Covid-19 crisis
 
Read more
Q1 trade surplus close to $4 billion

Q1 trade surplus close to $4 billion

Who benefits from Vietnam’s power price discounts

Who benefits from Vietnam’s power price discounts

Q1 car imports plummet

Q1 car imports plummet

China border gate trade set for return to normal

China border gate trade set for return to normal

PM sets Q2 deadline for North-South Expressway land clearance

PM sets Q2 deadline for North-South Expressway land clearance

VN-Index posts fifth consecutive gaining session

VN-Index posts fifth consecutive gaining session

US, Vietnam ink $42 m deal on boosting economic competitiveness

US, Vietnam ink $42 m deal on boosting economic competitiveness

Covid-19 impact: More than 1,500 HCMC businesses dissolved

Covid-19 impact: More than 1,500 HCMC businesses dissolved

 
go to top