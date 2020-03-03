HCMC exports to China up despite Covid-19

Shipping containers are seen at a port in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Igor Grochev.

Despite the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, China still accounted for the largest proportion of HCMC’s export turnover in January and February at 21.1 percent, the Ho Chi Minh City Statistical Office’s (HSO) says in its latest report.

The city’s second largest export market in this period was the U.S., with a turnover of $1 billion, up 6.6 percent year-on-year and accounting for 18.5 percent of the total.

Coming in third was Japan, with $508.1 million, up 1.5 percent and accounting for 9 percent.

Overall, export turnover of the city, including crude oil, rose 8.1 percent year-on-year to just over $6 billion. Export of computers and components led this increase, surging 46.9 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion, over one-third of the city’s total export turnover.

However, export of goods from other sectors dropped double digits. For instance, textiles fell 22.2 percent; seafood, 27 percent; wood products, 17.9 percent; rice 17.9 percent and footwear, 14.9 percent.