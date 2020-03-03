VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

HCMC exports to China up despite Covid-19

By Hung Le   March 3, 2020 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
HCMC exports to China up despite Covid-19
Shipping containers are seen at a port in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Igor Grochev.

Exports to China by registered enterprises in HCMC grew 22.5 percent year-on-year to $1.19 billion in the first two months of 2020.

Despite the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak, China still accounted for the largest proportion of HCMC’s export turnover in January and February at 21.1 percent, the Ho Chi Minh City Statistical Office’s (HSO) says in its latest report.

The city’s second largest export market in this period was the U.S., with a turnover of $1 billion, up 6.6 percent year-on-year and accounting for 18.5 percent of the total.

Coming in third was Japan, with $508.1 million, up 1.5 percent and accounting for 9 percent.

Overall, export turnover of the city, including crude oil, rose 8.1 percent year-on-year to just over $6 billion. Export of computers and components led this increase, surging 46.9 percent year-on-year to $2.2 billion, over one-third of the city’s total export turnover.

However, export of goods from other sectors dropped double digits. For instance, textiles fell 22.2 percent; seafood, 27 percent; wood products, 17.9 percent; rice 17.9 percent and footwear, 14.9 percent.

Related News:
Tags: Exports trade Vietnam HCMC China Covid-19
 
Read more
Mid-sized banks spearhead VN-Index gain

Mid-sized banks spearhead VN-Index gain

Businesses complain of more difficulties as Covid-19 spreads outside China

Businesses complain of more difficulties as Covid-19 spreads outside China

Vietnam import tax collection falls as trade hit by coronavirus

Vietnam import tax collection falls as trade hit by coronavirus

Jan-Feb FDI in Vietnam down

Jan-Feb FDI in Vietnam down

VN-Index drops over 1 pct for third time in a week

VN-Index drops over 1 pct for third time in a week

Vietnam consumer spending to outpace ASEAN peers: Fitch Solutions

Vietnam consumer spending to outpace ASEAN peers: Fitch Solutions

Blue chips lead as VN-Index edges up

Blue chips lead as VN-Index edges up

Companies face closure amid Chinese raw material shortage

Companies face closure amid Chinese raw material shortage

 
go to top