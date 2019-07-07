VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Hanoi to build new metro section in 2021

By Dat Nguyen   July 7, 2019 | 07:59 am GMT+7
Hanoi to build new metro section in 2021
An artist's impression of the Hanoi Metro Line 3 train. Photo courtesy of the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board.

Hanoi plans to borrow $1.48 billion from official development assistance funds (ODA) to build a metro section in 2021.

The new section, connecting the downtown Hanoi Railway Station with southern Hoang Mai District, is estimated to cost $1.75 billion. The remaining $271.3 million will come from the city’s budget, the Hanoi People’s Committee says in a document.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed to lend $450 million for the project, construction of which is scheduled to start in 2021. Other lenders that have expressed interest in the project are the German state-owned development bank KfW, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the World Bank.

The Hanoi Railway Station-Hoang Mai section is one of three sections of the 26-kilometer Metro Line 3. The other parts are the long-delayed Nhon-Hanoi Railway Station route, which is under constructed, and the Troi-Nhon section, where work is yet to begin.

The Hanoi Railway Station-Hoang Mai section will run 8.7 kilometers from Le Duan Street to the Phap Van viaduct in Hoang Mai District. Most of the route will run underground.

An area of 11.34 hectares will need to be cleared, and construction is set to be completed in 2025.

Hanoi plans to have nine metro lines by 2030 with vision until 2050. Only two have started construction so far and none started operations.

The first Hanoi metro in April missed its deadline due to the inexperience of the Chinese contractor, according to the Ministry of Transport.

It had also said earlier that five metro projects in Vietnam have seen their costs balloon by VND81 trillion ($3.5 billion) following long delays.

Related News:

Hanoi metro

​Transport Ministry to blame for Hanoi metro delays: state auditors

​Transport Ministry to blame for Hanoi metro delays: state auditors

Hanoi metro stations in line for April launch

Hanoi metro stations in line for April launch

Hanoi plans to offer 15-day free travel on first metro line

Hanoi plans to offer 15-day free travel on first metro line

See more
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi metro Metro Line 3 loan 1.48 million USD ODA ADB Hanoi Railway Station Hoang Mai metro
 
Read more
North-South Expressway: domestic investors fear foreign competition

North-South Expressway: domestic investors fear foreign competition

Vietnam posts H1 credit growth of 7.33 pct

Vietnam posts H1 credit growth of 7.33 pct

Vietnam to crack down on steel of fraudulent origins

Vietnam to crack down on steel of fraudulent origins

Vietnam stock market hits a one-month high

Vietnam stock market hits a one-month high

Low inflation prompts push to increase public service prices

Low inflation prompts push to increase public service prices

Gold prices rise as trade war resolution seems distant

Gold prices rise as trade war resolution seems distant

WB upbeat about Vietnam outlook despite slight dip in growth

WB upbeat about Vietnam outlook despite slight dip in growth

 
go to top