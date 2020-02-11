VnExpress International
Economy

Hanoi’s second Vinh Tuy bridge gets green light for construction

By Dat Nguyen   February 11, 2020 | 06:45 pm GMT+7
Vinh Tuy Bridge in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Nhat Quang.

The government has approved the VND2.54 trillion ($109 million) second Vinh Tuy bridge over the Red River in Hanoi.

It will be built two meters away from the first, which was built in 2009, and connect Hai Ba Trung and Long Bien districts.

The bridge will have the same dimensions as the first: 3.5 kilometers with four lanes adding up to a width of 19.25 meters. It will be fully funded by the city.

Hanoi had planned to begin construction at the end of last year and complete it by 2022.

Both bridges were in fact part of the original infrastructure plan, but only one was built in 2009 due to a lack of funds.

The first bridge, a key link connecting the downtown and northeastern parts of the city, is highly congested during rush hour.

Vinh Tuy is one of six major bridges crossing the Red River in Hanoi, with the oldest dating back to 1985.

