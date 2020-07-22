VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Gold prices hit record high

By Dat Nguyen   July 22, 2020 | 02:12 pm GMT+7
Gold prices hit record high
A person holds a piece of gold at a jewelry shop in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Gold prices surged to a new peak in Vietnam on Wednesday after global prices rose driven by expectations of more stimuli from governments.

State-owned Saigon Jewelry Company sold its popular SJC gold at VND52.98 ($2,285) per tael of 37.5 grams (1.2 ounces), up 2.9 percent from Tuesday.

The country’s largest jewelry company, DOJI, sold at 52.7 million ($2,294), up 1.9 percent.

Global prices went up by 0.9 percent on Wednesday to $1,857.86 per ounce, or close to a nine-year high, after European Union leaders on Tuesday sealed a 750-billion-euro recovery plan and the U.S. administration and opposition Democrats discussed a next round of relief that would include extended unemployment insurance.

"The specter of these stimulus packages has pushed investors back into non-yielding assets like gold," Reuters quoted ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes as saying.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

gold prices

SJC

new high

new record

new peak

 

Read more

Standard Chartered Bank revises Vietnam growth forecast down to 3 pct

Standard Chartered Bank revises Vietnam growth forecast down to 3 pct

VN-Index rises, led by Vingroup stocks

VN-Index rises, led by Vingroup stocks

Gold prices hit new peak

Gold prices hit new peak

Blue chips send stock market down again

Blue chips send stock market down again

Vietnamese firms’ investments abroad

Vietnamese firms’ investments abroad

VN-Index edges up after two losing sessions

VN-Index edges up after two losing sessions

Gold prices hit new record

Gold prices hit new record

VN-Index slides to biggest losing session in three weeks

VN-Index slides to biggest losing session in three weeks

 
go to top