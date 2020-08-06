VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Gold continues to scale new peaks

By Dat Nguyen   August 6, 2020 | 01:02 pm GMT+7
Gold continues to scale new peaks
A person holds a gold ring at a jewelry shop in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Gold prices in Vietnam climbed to a new peak, as global rates hit an all-time high.

State-owned Saigon Jewelry Company sold its popular SJC gold at VND60.7 million ($2,628) per tael of 37.5 grams (1.2 ounces) on Thursday morning, up 2.88 percent from Wednesday.

Major jewelry company DOJI sold at VND60.3 million ($2,611).

The State Bank of Vietnam said it has the resources to stabilize the gold market and would closely monitor the price movements.

Global rates edged down to $2,041 on Thursday after reaching an all-time high of $2,055 on Wednesday. Analysts said the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases has dented hopes of a swift economic rebound, driving inflows into safe-haven assets such as gold, which has gained more than 34 percent this year.

Vietnam’s gold bar and coin demand in the first quarter fell 8 percent year-on-year to 12.3 tonnes, according to the World Gold Council.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

gold prices

Covid-19

 

Read more

VN-Index gains narrow in fifth straight gaining session

VN-Index gains narrow in fifth straight gaining session

Central bank cuts rates for 3rd time

Central bank cuts rates for 3rd time

ASEAN research agency sees 3.1 pct GDP growth for Vietnam

ASEAN research agency sees 3.1 pct GDP growth for Vietnam

VN-Index climbs to two-week high in fourth gaining session

VN-Index climbs to two-week high in fourth gaining session

VN-Index rises for third straight session

VN-Index rises for third straight session

Top 10 brands worth over $8.1 bln: Forbes

Top 10 brands worth over $8.1 bln: Forbes

VN-Index surges for second straight session

VN-Index surges for second straight session

Seven-month trade surplus triples

Seven-month trade surplus triples

 
go to top