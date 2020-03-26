VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

FDI pledges contract as pandemic spreads havoc

By Dat Nguyen   March 26, 2020 | 05:00 pm GMT+7
FDI pledges contract as pandemic spreads havoc
Employees work at the assembly plant of a foreign direct investment car factory in northern Hai Duong Province. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

FDI pledges for new projects, capital supplements and stake acquisitions in Vietnam in Q1 fell 20.9 percent year-on-year due to the new coronavirus impact.

The figure hit $8.55 billion, with $4 billion coming from the Bac Lieu liquefied natural gas power project in southern Bac Lieu Province, which received its investment certificate in January, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The investment ministry attributed the drop to the coronavirus pandemic, which has restrained investors from pouring money into new initiatives.  

Recent surveys show over 70 percent of U.S. and German companies in Vietnam anticipate direct impacts from the pandemic.

Ford Motors has suspended its auto assembly plant in northern Hai Duong Province for several weeks in response to the disease.

Chief representative Takeo Nakajima of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in Hanoi told a forum in February the outbreak could have a negative impact on Japanese business plans to expand across Vietnam in the next two years.

Data from the investment ministry shows Singapore was Vietnam’s leading FDI contributor in Q1, accounting for 53 percent of total value, followed by Japan, China and South Korea.

Foreign investors injected capital into 18 fields. Electricity production and distribution led with 47 percent of total investment, followed by manufacturing and retail.

Localities that attracted the most FDI were Bac Lieu, Ho Chi Minh City and southern Tay Ninh Province.

In Q1, FDI disbursement fell 6.6 percent year-on-year to $3.85 billion.

Last year, FDI pledges reached a decade high of $38 billion.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

PM forbids nationwide gatherings of over 20 people

PM forbids nationwide gatherings of over 20 people

5,000 staffs, patients at Hanoi hospital to take Covid-19 test

5,000 staffs, patients at Hanoi hospital to take Covid-19 test

Covid-19 stalks Hanoi streets, chairman warns

Covid-19 stalks Hanoi streets, chairman warns

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam FDI coronavirus Vietnam foreign investment Covid-19 Vietnam FDI Q1
 
Read more
VN-Index posts highest single day gain in 11 years

VN-Index posts highest single day gain in 11 years

Hanoi second metro to have test run this year

Hanoi second metro to have test run this year

Rich pickings for online food sellers as coronavirus leaves people homebound

Rich pickings for online food sellers as coronavirus leaves people homebound

VN-Index loses for fourth consecutive session

VN-Index loses for fourth consecutive session

HCMC orders restaurants, barber shops to close

HCMC orders restaurants, barber shops to close

Why foreign investors are dumping Vietnamese stock

Why foreign investors are dumping Vietnamese stock

Corporate bond issuance plummets over Covid-19 pandemic

Corporate bond issuance plummets over Covid-19 pandemic

VN-Index experiences another historic losing session

VN-Index experiences another historic losing session

 
go to top