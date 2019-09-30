VnExpress International
Economy

Digital economy to account for 20 pct of GDP: Politburo

By Dat Nguyen   September 30, 2019 | 10:58 am GMT+7
Robots used to manufacture cars at an auto factory in the northern Hai Phong City. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Tuan.

Vietnam's digital economy will account for 20 percent of its GDP by 2025, according to a resolution issued by the Politburo.

The Politburo, the main decision-making body of the Communist Party, has issued a resolution on the fourth industrial revolution, which seeks to have broadband Internet connection available all over the country by 2025.

It also seeks Vietnam’s rise into the top 40 in the Global Innovation Index by 2030 from its current 42nd place. By that time it envisages 5G Internet covering the entire country.

The private sector is encouraged to develop infrastructure for telecom and digital transformation.

The resolution expects Vietnam to have an e-government by 2030 and smart urban areas in key economics regions, and public access to digital data of the government and its agencies.

By 2045 Vietnam needs to become one of the leading manufacturing and services hubs and a startup and innovation center in Asia. The workforce should have high productivity and capability to use cutting-edge technology in all fields, it added.

Vietnam’s internet economy was the largest relative to GDP in terms of gross merchandise volume in Southeast Asia last year, according to a report by Google and Singapore-based Temasek.

Gross merchandise volume traded over the internet in Vietnam was 4 percent of GDP, it added.

Tags: Vietnam GDP digital economy target 2025 2030 innovation startup digital transformation
 
