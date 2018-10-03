Amazon, Alibaba seek Vietnamese sellers

Amazon has been hosting a number of training courses for Vietnamese sellers. Photo by Reuters

U.S.-owned Amazon last month collaborated with the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) to organize a workshop called Selling Globally on Amazon in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The events attracted over 2,000 people each.

Since March Amazon has been partnering with VECOM to host a number of training courses and workshops for sellers.

It has launched a website and an official Facebook fanpage in Vietnamese to connect with individuals and businesses who want to sell their products on its network.

Park Joonmo, CEO of Amazon Global Selling Korea and Southeast Asia, said there is an increasing number of Vietnamese sellers on Amazon, including manufacturers, brand owners and startups.

They have started selling globally through Amazon to reach millions of potential customers all over the world, he said in a statement.

Around 200 Vietnamese businesses are selling on Amazon, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Experts said this number could rise greatly since Vietnam is a major exporter of items such as agriculture produce, foods and furniture.

China’s Alibaba has also been looking for Vietnamese sellers on its AliExpress website since July.

AliExpress executive Yang Ninh said Vietnam is one of the most diverse manufacturers in the world, and its growth makes it an important destination for Alibaba.

AliExpress wants to open the door for Vietnam to over 200 markets around the world, he added.

Vietnam's e-commerce market grew by 25 percent last year, according to VECOM, which forecasts this rate to continue until 2020.