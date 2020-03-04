1,000 containers stuck at Vietnam-China border

Containers at the Kim Thanh Border Gate No.2 in Lao Cai Province on February 16, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

442 containers are awaiting the green light in Quang Ninh Province as of Tuesday, carrying frozen food, dried fruits and fabric, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Lang Son Province recorded 428 containers of agriculture produce and electronics parts. Lao Cai Province reported 200 containers carrying fruit.

The situation has persisted since the end of January as China limited trade to contain the outbreak. Vietnam officials have urged traders to tap other distribution channels for their products.

But border authorities are observing improvements in trade. Between Monday and Tuesday, Vietnam imported 863 containers of goods from China, and exported 479 to the country.

China was Vietnam’s largest import market in the first two months with a value of $10 billion, down 0.4 percent year-on-year, according to General Statistics Office.