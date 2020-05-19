E-commerce platform helps diverse foreign brands click in Vietnam

The company, which belongs to Singapore's LLHP Group, has signed distribution agreements with thousands of international suppliers and distributed over 200,000 items, including cosmetics, food & beverage, fashion, household appliances, pharmaceuticals and electronics items since entering Vietnam in 2015.

The imported products on Buy2Sell’s platform for Vietnamese consumers come from over 60 countries around the world including South Korea, Australia, Europe Union and the U.S.

Products displayed on shelves at the Buy2Sell showroom in District 7, Center South Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City.

The company provides its suppliers with direct orders, product registration, customs clearance and market channel development. Its B2B platform has built a wide distribution network with high-end retail chain stores and supermarket chains nationwide.

Buy2Sell develops different market channels to increase visibility and brand awareness for its customers. It organizes annual conferences and match-up events in Vietnam’s largest cities, Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, to introduce new products to buyers and provide them with a hands-on experience.

Buyers and suppliers at a match-up event organized by Buy2Sell.

"Foreign suppliers choose to work with Buy2Sell because of our genuine business model and professional investment in our website, which carries many products," a company representative said.

"Our upcoming goal is to develop our market share by representing more brands, connecting more Vietnamese buyers and offering them easy access to purchase international goods through the supply chain, bringing consumers quality products at reasonable prices," he added.

The rep said Vietnam has improved its position in the global economy and its consumer market is among those with the highest potential in Southeast Asia.

"Notably, the country’s economy has maintained an impressive growth rate with an open business climate. It is now a member of many bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, including those with great influence, like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA)".

Buy2Sell is also well-known for its franchise connection platform (infranchise.vn) and B2B marketing services (marketedin.com). It has recently expanded to Hong Kong and provided financial solutions for buyers via Finaxar Singapore.

Buy2Sell directors (from left) BarnabéChevillotte, Elena Hong and Harry Morant.

Buy2Sell was founded by experienced investors from Singapore, Hong Kong, France and Vietnam. It has succeeded in growing its revenues without raising capital.

Showroom: No 09TM Block D, Florita Tower, D4 Street, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

Office: 6th Floor No.167 Dien Bien Phu Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Email: info@buy2sell.vn

Website: https://buy2sell.vn/