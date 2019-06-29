Young Vietnam pros use social media to advance careers: report

The newly-released report by staffing firm Adecco also found the generation (birth years from 1990s to mid-2000s) relied the least on their peers, with only 17.9 percent resorting to friends for career information.

The finding corresponds with the strong attachment to social media that Vietnamese citizens have shown in recent years. As of January 2019, Vietnamese were spending almost seven hours online a day on average, of which 2.5 hours were spent on social media across all devices, according to a report by We Are Social.

The UK-based social media marketing agency also said YouTube and Facebook, with 96 percent and 95 percent of Internet users who report using each respectively, are their most active platforms. Vietnam has 62 million social media users in total.

Adecco's survey polled a total of 1,234 people in Vietnam’s biggest cities Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City who were born between 1965 and 2015. Of these, 624 of them belonged to Gen Z - the youngest labor force in any current job market.

Internship is the form of training most preferred by this particular group (48.5 percent), followed by student clubs (40.75 percent) and part-time jobs (34.7 percent).

The survey also revealed an interesting paradox across all age groups: while their first priority when it comes to choosing jobs was salary and financial benefits, 51.3 percent quit a job if opportunities and room for personal development were lacking. Other reasons were better job offers at 32.4 percent and poor relationship with line managers (10.8 percent).

The results dovetail with another survey by Talentnet and Mercer which found 47 percent of Vietnamese employees leave their job due to lack of clear career paths and opportunity and 29 percent do the same if relationships with peers or supervisors go poorly.