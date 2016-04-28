why-vietnamese-shoppers-spend-billions-of-dollars-online

On average, each Vietnamese person spends 4.6 hours a day on the internet.

Global Web Index, Q4/ 2015

Vietnamese shoppers spent approximately $4.07 billion online last year, marking a jump of 37 percent from the previous year, according to a 2015 report on e-commerce in Vietnam.

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

Average spending of each individual

Shoppers can find many utilites on e-commerce sites.

Hundreds of thousands of products can be found online, and there are various methods of payment available. Vietnamese purchasers care most about clothing and prefer to pay in cash when they receive their orders.

To buy an item online, shoppers also have plenty of choices.

However, there remain obstacles for consumers who shop on the internet.

