VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Why Vietnamese shoppers spend billions of dollars online

By Ha Phuong   April 28, 2016 | 08:11 am GMT+7

With a young demographic, emerging e-commerce and a shift in purchasing habits from brick and mortar to virtual platforms, it is not difficult to explain why billions of dollars are being spent online in Vietnam.  

On average, each Vietnamese person spends 4.6 hours a day on the internet.

why-vietnamese-shoppers-spend-billions-of-dollars-online

Global Web Index, Q4/ 2015

Vietnamese shoppers spent approximately $4.07 billion online last year, marking a jump of 37 percent from the previous year, according to a 2015 report on e-commerce in Vietnam.

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

Average spending of each individual

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

Shoppers can find many utilites on e-commerce sites.

why-vietnamese-shoppers-spend-billions-of-dollars-online-3

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

Hundreds of thousands of products can be found online, and there are various methods of payment available. Vietnamese purchasers care most about clothing and prefer to pay in cash when they receive their orders.

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

To buy an item online, shoppers also have plenty of choices.

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

However, there remain obstacles for consumers who shop on the internet.

Source:Vietnam E-Commerce and Information Technology Agency

Tags: online shopping e-commerce internet VECITA
 
Read more
How saltwater intrusion has decimated the Mekong Delta

How saltwater intrusion has decimated the Mekong Delta

Newly-registered firms rocket in first four months

Newly-registered firms rocket in first four months

Foreign investment continues to flow into Vietnam

Foreign investment continues to flow into Vietnam

How historic drought hurts Mekong Delta's rice crops

How historic drought hurts Mekong Delta's rice crops

Vietnamese productivity falls short of regional counterparts

Vietnamese productivity falls short of regional counterparts

Vietnamese have a long way to go to catch up with average height of other Asians

Vietnamese have a long way to go to catch up with average height of other Asians

Vietnam retailers face increasingly tough competition

Vietnam retailers face increasingly tough competition

Vietnam's phone and accessory exports top $8 bln in first quarter

Vietnam's phone and accessory exports top $8 bln in first quarter

 
go to top