VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Which state agencies get the biggest slice of the budget pie?

By Ha Phuong   May 30, 2016 | 07:30 pm GMT+7

Ministry of Transport and Hanoi are the two entities that ate up most of the government's budget in the first five months of 2016, said General Statistics Office in the latest socio-economic report.

The vast majority of state budget is managed locally.

Centrally managed budget in the first five months of 2016 reached VND18.2 bln ($812,427) and VND4,610 billion this May. Ministry of Transport got the highest budget, up 15.4 percent on-year.

Locally managed budget totaled VND46,542 billion ($734.76 million), up 13.3 percent compared to this time last year.

Among the localities, Hanoi was the biggest recipient of the state budget; Can Tho city saw a biggest jump in the inflow of capital; whereas Ha Tinh experienced a 13.5 percent cut.

Tags: budget state provincial
 
Read more
Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer

Long road to uncovering Vietnam's mass fish killer

Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam

Half of German companies ready to up the ante on Vietnam

Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

Vietnamese laborers try their luck in Taiwan

Who gets killed for killing?

Who gets killed for killing?

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

30 companies vanished each day in first five months: GSO report

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

18 streets restricted in HCMC over 2 days for Obama

18 streets restricted in HCMC over 2 days for Obama

NA elections: more than half of the candidates have a master's or higher

NA elections: more than half of the candidates have a master's or higher

 
go to top