Which state agencies get the biggest slice of the budget pie?

The vast majority of state budget is managed locally.
Centrally managed budget in the first five months of 2016 reached VND18.2 bln ($812,427) and VND4,610 billion this May. Ministry of Transport got the highest budget, up 15.4 percent on-year.
Locally managed budget totaled VND46,542 billion ($734.76 million), up 13.3 percent compared to this time last year.
Among the localities, Hanoi was the biggest recipient of the state budget; Can Tho city saw a biggest jump in the inflow of capital; whereas Ha Tinh experienced a 13.5 percent cut.