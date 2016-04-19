Vocational degree holders more employable than university graduates

After a continuous drop in 2015, the number of unemployed rose by six percent in the first quarter of 2016.

On the contrary, compared to last year's term, youth unemployment decreased by nearly 10 percent. After reaching its peak in Q3/2015, the number of unemployed aged 15 to 24 has started to drop.

The number of jobless university graduates is higher than that of those who completed vocational training.

The average monthly income in Q1/2016 increased to $225.7 compared to $219.4 year-on-year.

Source: General Statistics Office, Insitute of Labor Science and Social Affairs