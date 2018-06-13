VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Vietnam's May auto sales slip 0.7 percent year-on-year

By Reuters   June 13, 2018 | 10:38 am GMT+7
Vietnam's car sales dropped in May. Photo by VnExpress/T.N.

Roughly 23,000 units were sold in May.

Vietnam's total vehicle sales edged down 0.7 percent to 23,065 units in May from a year ago, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) said on Monday.

Sales by VAMA member-manufacturers edged up 2 percent to 22,374 units in May from the year-ago period, including commercial vehicles, passenger cars and special-purpose vehicles.

Vietnam's Truong Hai Auto Corp, which assembles sedans, trucks and buses, led the sales in May, followed by Toyota Motor Corp.

May sales of passenger cars by VAMA members climbed 20 percent month-on-month, while commercial vehicle sales dropped 18 percent and special-purpose vehicles slumped 40 percent, VAMA said in a report.

