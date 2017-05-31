Vietnam's job market boils hotter than regional peers

Seven out of 10 employers in Vietnam are planning to recruit more staff in 2017, much higher than the regional average, according a market survey recently published by job site Jobstreet.com.

Another good sign for job hunters in Vietnam is that none of the surveyed companies said they had any plans to freeze recruitment, compared to a fifth of companies in Singapore who said they won't be hiring more staff this year.

The report was based on a survey of 8,109 employees and 2,964 employers from across various industries, with respondents from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Candidates in Vietnam were the most optimistic in the region, with half saying they felt the job market had improved this year, followed by job seekers in the Philippines. Looking for jobs in Singapore and Indonesia is likely to be more stressful this year, the survey found.

Those with experience in merchandising, marketing and information and technology are more likely to get job offers in 2017, stated the report.

In this booming job market, Vietnamese candidates indicated they prefer job hunting online through job boards, company websites and social media.

Employers across the region are all having difficulties hiring experienced candidates. In Vietnam, finding people to fill managerial positions is another challenge.

The positive market outlook in Vietnam shows that the talent war is becoming increasingly tough. Employers are encouraged to adopt clear and transparent recruitment strategies and career development paths to ensure their competitive edge in this booming job market.