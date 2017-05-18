VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars

By Ha Phuong   May 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Thailand is way ahead of the game, but Vietnam welcomed record tourism revenue in 2016.

Tourists arrivals in Vietnam past the 10 million mark last year, and the $18 billion in revenue collected by the sector contributed around 7.5 percent to the country’s economy.

According to tourism data, Vietnam fell far short of Southeast Asia's most popular destination, Thailand, which received over 30 million international arrivals and bagged nearly $46 billion from tourists.

The entire region, excluding Myanmar and Brunei, raked in an estimated $120 billion from tourism, based on data compiled by VnExpress International. However, the figure was just half that earned by the United States alone.

On average, each visitor to the U.S. spent approximately $3,000, while in Asia, their spending was three times less.

However, Vietnam made significant progress by rising eight places in a global tourism competitiveness index compiled by the World Economic Forum. It also said the country could take better advantage of this momentum by focusing more on sustainable environment policies.

Tourists are mostly lured by Vietnam’s rich natural and cultural resources.

By 2020, the sector is expected to contribute 10 percent to Vietnam’s gross domestic product and is set to welcome 17-20 million foreign visitors per year.

By 2030, it is aiming to become the leading destination in Southeast Asia.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam tourism revenue competitiveness
 
Read more
Vietnam's job market boils hotter than regional peers

Vietnam's job market boils hotter than regional peers

Poor management causes Vietnam's public debt to rise rapidly: official

Poor management causes Vietnam's public debt to rise rapidly: official

What a Trans-Pacific trade deal without the US would look like

What a Trans-Pacific trade deal without the US would look like

Road injuries remain top killer of Vietnam's teenagers, WHO says

Road injuries remain top killer of Vietnam's teenagers, WHO says

Betting on loans: Vietnam's companies named the biggest risk takers in Southeast Asia

Betting on loans: Vietnam's companies named the biggest risk takers in Southeast Asia

Saigon: Best place in Southeast Asia for cheap love

Saigon: Best place in Southeast Asia for cheap love

Don't get addicted to latte if you value your dong in Vietnam

Don't get addicted to latte if you value your dong in Vietnam

If you are working in Vietnam, when should you expect a promotion?

If you are working in Vietnam, when should you expect a promotion?

 
go to top