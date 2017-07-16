VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnam climbs to seventh worldwide for number of Facebook users: report

By Ha Phuong   July 16, 2017 | 11:10 am GMT+7

With a 40 percent jump in the number of users this year, it's safe to say the Vietnamese 'like' Facebook.

Vietnam has around 64 million Facebook users, accounting for 3 percent of global Facebookers, according to a July report released by We Are Social, a social media marketing and advertising agency.

The country has surpassed Thailand and Turkey from the previous report released in January to secure seventh spot. In just six months, the number of Vietnamese active users has increased by 40 percent.

Ho Chi Minh City was also named in top 10 cities globally having most Facebookers, with 14 million users.

More than half of the Vietnamese population of nearly 92 million have access to the internet, and people spend more than two hours each day on average on the social media network, said the report.

Topping the list was India, with 241 million users, having overtaken the U.S. for the first time.

Facebook reached the 2 billion mark last June.

Mark Zuckerberg has highlighted his new mission: not just connecting people, but helping them find common ground.

Related News:
Tags: facebook social media
 
Read more
Vietnam ranks 74th in global internet speed: report

Vietnam ranks 74th in global internet speed: report

Vietnam develops an appetite for booking trips by phone

Vietnam develops an appetite for booking trips by phone

Vietnam’s retail sales jump to $74bln in first 7 months

Vietnam’s retail sales jump to $74bln in first 7 months

Vietnam's biggest trade deficit is no longer with China but S.Korea

Vietnam's biggest trade deficit is no longer with China but S.Korea

Vietnamese people among the most sedentary in the world - survey

Vietnamese people among the most sedentary in the world - survey

Traditional markets winning retail battle with supermarkets in Vietnam

Traditional markets winning retail battle with supermarkets in Vietnam

Here are Southeast Asia's next big car manufacturing hubs

Here are Southeast Asia's next big car manufacturing hubs

Vietnam’s economic growth to out-tiger China by 2018: UBS report

Vietnam’s economic growth to out-tiger China by 2018: UBS report

 
go to top