Vietnam beats US in new 4G speed survey, ranks second in Southeast Asia

People browse the internet near an advertising billboard for 4G connection service at a bus-stop in Hanoi, August 29, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam’s 4G connections are much faster than the United States and most of its Southeast Asian neighbors, although signal is not always available, according to a new report.

The 4G speed in Vietnam was measured at 21.49 Mbps, far better than 16.31 Mbps in the U.S. and faster than the rest of Southeast Asia, apart from Singapore.

Singapore clocked the world’s fastest 4G speed of 44.31 Mbps, followed closely by the Netherlands, Norway and South Korea, according to the survey by OpenSignal.

The London-based company released the “State of LTE” report this week, analyzing the performance of the global mobile wireless networks after conducting nearly 60 billion measurements on almost five million devices in 88 economies during the last quarter of 2017.

Vietnam’s 4G networks performed better in terms of speed than availability.

Vietnamese users only had access to 4G networks 71 percent of the time, less than Thailand (85 pct), Singapore (84 pct), Malaysia (75 pct), Brunei (74 pct) and Indonesia (72 pct), the report showed.

South Korea claimed the top position with its 4G connections available more than 97 percent of the time. The U.S. made the top five in terms of network availability, joining Japan, Norway and Hong Kong.

Vietnamese telecos started piloting 4G, the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology, succeeding 3G, in December 2015. The government plans to expand coverage to 95 percent of the population by 2020.