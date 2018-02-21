VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Vietnam beats US in new 4G speed survey, ranks second in Southeast Asia

By Vi Vu   February 21, 2018 | 03:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam beats US in new 4G speed survey, ranks second in Southeast Asia
People browse the internet near an advertising billboard for 4G connection service at a bus-stop in Hanoi, August 29, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Connections are fast but availability is unstable, according to a global mobile network report.

Vietnam’s 4G connections are much faster than the United States and most of its Southeast Asian neighbors, although signal is not always available, according to a new report.

The 4G speed in Vietnam was measured at 21.49 Mbps, far better than 16.31 Mbps in the U.S. and faster than the rest of Southeast Asia, apart from Singapore.

Singapore clocked the world’s fastest 4G speed of 44.31 Mbps, followed closely by the Netherlands, Norway and South Korea, according to the survey by OpenSignal.

The London-based company released the “State of LTE” report this week, analyzing the performance of the global mobile wireless networks after conducting nearly 60 billion measurements on almost five million devices in 88 economies during the last quarter of 2017.

Vietnam’s 4G networks performed better in terms of speed than availability.

Vietnamese users only had access to 4G networks 71 percent of the time, less than Thailand (85 pct), Singapore (84 pct), Malaysia (75 pct), Brunei (74 pct) and Indonesia (72 pct), the report showed.

South Korea claimed the top position with its 4G connections available more than 97 percent of the time. The U.S. made the top five in terms of network availability, joining Japan, Norway and Hong Kong.

Vietnamese telecos started piloting 4G, the fourth generation of broadband cellular network technology, succeeding 3G, in December 2015. The government plans to expand coverage to 95 percent of the population by 2020.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam internet 4G connections mobile networks technology Vietnam news
 
Read more
Vietnam named among countries least prepared for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Vietnam named among countries least prepared for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Vietnam's billionaires in numbers

Vietnam's billionaires in numbers

Saigon workers cash in on highest pay in Vietnam: survey

Saigon workers cash in on highest pay in Vietnam: survey

Vietnam's corruption ranking improves amid global stagnation: survey

Vietnam's corruption ranking improves amid global stagnation: survey

Vietnam enjoys fastest wealth growth in the world: report

Vietnam enjoys fastest wealth growth in the world: report

90 pct of stores in Vietnam use an online outlet to reach customers: survey

90 pct of stores in Vietnam use an online outlet to reach customers: survey

Hanoi, Saigon among Southeast Asia’s cheapest cities

Hanoi, Saigon among Southeast Asia’s cheapest cities

Vast majority of Vietnamese satisfied with local news media: survey

Vast majority of Vietnamese satisfied with local news media: survey

 
go to top