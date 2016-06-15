VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

The sun comes out, and so do the tourists

By Ha Phuong   June 15, 2016 | 08:06 pm GMT+7

It's been a good start to the summer for Vietnam's tourism sector, with Khanh Hoa Province leading the way. Around 1.6 million visitors touched down at the popular beach destination in May alone.     

Close on its heels was Hanoi with the capital welcoming 1.5 million guests, while Sam Son Beach in Thanh Hoa Province was mobbed by 936,000 visitors across the month.

Since 2005, there has been an upward trend in Vietnam's tourism revenue. In 2015, Vietnam made $15 billion from tourism.

The number of travel agencies has increased over the years.

Vietnamese people seem to be favoring inland travel destinations with numbers steadily rising since 2011. However, the number of foreigner visitors touching down in Vietnam has fallen sharply. 

In May, Khanh Hoa welcomed 1.6 million people, an increase of 14.37 percent from the same period last year. About 1.5 million people chose to visit the capital, up 10 percent, while Thanh Hoa welcomed approximately 20 percent more visitors.

Source: Institute for Tourism Development Research

Related news:

> Weak marketing hurts Vietnam's tourism growth

> Illegal Chinese tour guides take advantage of Khanh Hoa tourism boom

> Laos and Cambodia en route of overtaking Vietnam in tourism

Tags: tourism summer vacation
 
Read more
New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

New business laws have entrepreneurs flooding in

Vietnam imports $2 bln worth of garments from China in first five months

Vietnam imports $2 bln worth of garments from China in first five months

Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

Su-30 fighter and CASA-212 rescuer: the tragedy explained

Land disputes in Vietnam: a burden with few solutions

Land disputes in Vietnam: a burden with few solutions

Key milestones in Philippines-China dispute over nine-dash line

Key milestones in Philippines-China dispute over nine-dash line

Vietnamese are not donating enough blood

Vietnamese are not donating enough blood

General elections: Hindsight at how Vietnamese voted

General elections: Hindsight at how Vietnamese voted

Young Vietnamese concerned about dangers of online sexual abuse: UNICEF

Young Vietnamese concerned about dangers of online sexual abuse: UNICEF

 
go to top