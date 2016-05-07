VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Laos and Cambodia en route of overtaking Vietnam in tourism

By Ha Phuong   May 7, 2016 | 02:09 pm GMT+7

As tourism in Lao PDR and Cambodia grows twice as fast as in Vietnam, the former two may soon take over Vietnam's mid-level position in Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia has long been one of the world's most popular tourist destinations for its tropical climate, rich culture, gorgeous beaches and tasty food as reflected in the gradual increase of visitors to the region over the years.

Source: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

Vietnam's tourism has experienced a steady expansion over the years.

Source: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

However, in the region, Thailand still takes the lead, followed by Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia. 

Source: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

As Myanmar, Lao PDR and Cambodia are relative new comers to the tourism market, they remain among the countries with least visitors in the region. However, with a significant growth, they are likely to soon catch up with their peers. 

The number of visitors to Myanmar, Thailand and Lao PDR has sky rocketed in the period of 2012-2015.

Source: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

