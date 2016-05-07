Laos and Cambodia en route of overtaking Vietnam in tourism

Southeast Asia has long been one of the world's most popular tourist destinations for its tropical climate, rich culture, gorgeous beaches and tasty food as reflected in the gradual increase of visitors to the region over the years.

Source: Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA)

Vietnam's tourism has experienced a steady expansion over the years.

However, in the region, Thailand still takes the lead, followed by Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

As Myanmar, Lao PDR and Cambodia are relative new comers to the tourism market, they remain among the countries with least visitors in the region. However, with a significant growth, they are likely to soon catch up with their peers.

The number of visitors to Myanmar, Thailand and Lao PDR has sky rocketed in the period of 2012-2015.

