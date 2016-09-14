Sweet homecoming: Vietnamese returning professionals sought after for top jobs

The trend of hiring returning Vietnamese professionals, which became apparent in 2015, will continue this year as recruiters from all industries chase after those with overseas study and work experience, Robert Walters says in its latest salary survey.

These returning candidates have clear advantages over their peers because they have gained skills and experience they can share with colleagues in Vietnam. At the same time, they understand the culture and language to a level which many foreign professionals cannot match, according to the report.

The competition for skilled returning Vietnamese professionals is getting even hotter with the arrival of new companies, particularly in Accounting and Finance, Banking and Financial services, Engineering, Human Resources, Information technology, Sales and Marketing, and Supply chain and Logistics

Facing local talent shortages, half of the employers are now willing to offer higher salaries to returning Vietnamese, the survey has found.

The detailed payroll of each position in each field can be found below. The higher the salary, the more severe the talent shortages are likely to be.

Accounting and Finance

The shortage of accounting and finance professionals was seen in 2015 and is expected to continue this year. Opportunities for jobseekers, therefore, will be aplenty.

Candidates holding international qualifications, such as ACCA and CPA, will be in high demand, particularly by multinational companies.

Chief Accountant can earn up to $36,000 per year and the amount for Chief Financial Officer (CFO) is $130,000. In general manager in the field of Finance earns no less than $24,000 a year.

Banking and Financial services

Vietnamese banks are on the race to attract and retain profitable businesses, which will increase the requirement for client-facing managers and compliance professionals.

Head of Corporate or Consumer Banking can make from $120,000 to $180,000.

Engineering

Vietnam is emerging as a manufacturing hub. This means there's a thirst for local plant managers with engineering backgrounds as well as specific factory operations and leadership experience. This year, recruiters continue to scout customer-oriented field service engineers, according to the survey.

Manager in the field should expect no less than $30,000 a year.

Human resources (HR)

Since 2015, companies in Vietnam have built measurable business growth models. As a result, the focus of hiring activity in HR has been primarily on key functions, such as organizational and talent development.

The highest income for Manager of organizational and talent development is estimated to be $52,000.

Information technology

The cloud computing and big data technologies have experienced a boom in Vietnam recently, meaning solution architects, project management and integration engineering specialists are in highest demand.

A technical architect can be offered $42,000 per year.

Sales and Marketing

Demand for talents in Sales and Marketing industry has never cooled down.

With strong growth predicted for consumer goods, the search for people with a background in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) has been intense.

Supply chain and Logistics

Recruitment of manufacturing, retail, logistics, real estate, construction materials, mining and e-commerce all saw growth last year.

Professionals capable of managing nationwide projects and supporting business growth are highly desired.

Supply chain director is expected to be paid up to $125,000 per annum.

For operations manager, the income should reach $70,000.

The survey was conducted on 803 respondents, including hiring managers. The term "talent shortages" means that hiring managers are considering professionals outside of their industry sector.

Related news:

> Vietnam mulls lowest minimum-wage hike in 4 years

> Vietnam gov't sanctions lowest minimum-wage bump in a decade