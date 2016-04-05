VnExpress International
DataSpeaks

Prime Minister Dung: a decade in power

By Ha Phuong   April 5, 2016 | 02:40 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung is scheduled to step down on Wednesday after 10 years in power. Let’s take a quick look at how the country's socio-economic development has progressed during his term in office.

1. GDP growth and Consumer Price Index.

For more marcoeconomics indicators, click here

Source: Government Data

Source: Government Data

2. Money supply (M2)

Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB

3. Government external debt

Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB

4. Corruption Index compared to other Southeast Asian countries

Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB

5. Cost of business start-up procedures in Vietnam compared to other Southeast Asian countries

The time required to start up a business in Vietnam as of 2014 was 34 days, whereas it took 3 days in Singapore and 28 days in Thailand.

Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB

6. Number of newly established and dissolved enterprises

Source: General Statistics Office

7. Unemployment rate

Source: General Statistics Office

8. Human development index rises steadily

Source: UNDP

 Source: UNDP

9. Poverty rate

Source: General Statistics Office

