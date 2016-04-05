Prime Minister Dung: a decade in power

1. GDP growth and Consumer Price Index.
For more marcoeconomics indicators, click here
Source: Government Data
Source: Government Data
2. Money supply (M2)
Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB
3. Government external debt
Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB
4. Corruption Index compared to other Southeast Asian countries
Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB
5. Cost of business start-up procedures in Vietnam compared to other Southeast Asian countries
The time required to start up a business in Vietnam as of 2014 was 34 days, whereas it took 3 days in Singapore and 28 days in Thailand.
Source: Key Indicators 2015, ADB
6. Number of newly established and dissolved enterprises
Source: General Statistics Office
7. Unemployment rate
Source: General Statistics Office
8. Human development index rises steadily
Source: UNDP
Source: UNDP
9. Poverty rate
Source: General Statistics Office