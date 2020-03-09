Netflix tops streaming services in Vietnam

The logo of Netflix is displayed on a smartphone. Photo by Shutterstock/XanderSt.

The subsidiary of tech giant FPT – which also publishes VnExpress – has a 39 percent market share, according to a survey by Ho Chi Minh City market research company Q&Me.

It was followed by the U.S.’s Netflix with 23 percent and national network VTV’s VTVcab ON with 21 percent, the survey, which polled 202 respondents in February, mostly in Hanoi and HCMC, found.

The top five was rounded off by K+ belonging to private firm Vietnam Satellite Digital Television, and Zing TV run by online gaming giant VNG Corp.

Netflix, which has been available in Vietnam since 2016, has been trying to attract more viewers with Vietnamese content and South Korean dramas.

It now has 28 Vietnamese movies in various genres though South Korean movies and serials make up a majority of its 10 most popular shows.

The survey also found that 69 percent of respondents spend between two and four hours a day on streaming services, with smartphones and smart TVs being the most popular devices.

Most respondents watch at home, 45 percent with their spouse, 42 percent alone and 39 percent with their parents.

The most popular contents are TV series and movies (60 percent), music (50 percent) and entertainment shows (48 percent).

Wildlife shows and documentaries are the least watched less than 20 percent.

Eight out of ten respondents are willing to subscribe to new streaming services for more content, 41 percent by canceling their existing subscription and 43 percent in addition to their current services.

Pricing seems to be a major concern, with 54 percent of respondents willing to watch ads and 43 percent agreeing not to download content if that means a lower subscription.