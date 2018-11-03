Most Vietnamese want to switch jobs in 2019: survey

People work at the office of a tech firm in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

According to a recent survey by recruitment firm VietnamWorks, almost six out 10 respondents said that they will change jobs right at the beginning of next year, while 26 percent planned to do it after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which will occur February 2-10.

Among 900 participants that VietnamWorks polled, 30 percent said that the top reason for wanting to change was they didn’t see any chance for a career advance.

Salary was the second reason, with 24 percent wanting a new job because they were not satisfied with the current pay. Seventeen percent of respondents also said they are not happy with the bonus and other benefits they were offered.

Not receiving the training and development they wanted was the third reason, with 21 percent of participants citing it.

Ten percent wanted to change their jobs because of stress, and eight percent were not happy with their bosses.

The report also said Ho Chi Minh City dominated the market this year with the highest number of job offers, and the highest job growth at 15 percent.

Although Hanoi was the second highest in the number of job offers, the growth was just three percent, ranking the capital city fourth in the top ten.

The number of job applicants in the capital also rose by just three percent, while Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province in the south saw the highest growth at 45 percent, followed by Long An Province in the Mekong Delta at 22 percent.

The southern province of Binh Duong also has a vibrant job marked, ranked third in the number of job offers, up 12 percent from the previous year.

Sales recorded the highest number of job offers this year, followed by finance and administration.

The number of applications in online media has grown strongest at 27 percent this year, while that of retail went up by 22 percent and quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) grew 21 percent.

The number of job offers in Vietnam this year has gone up 11 percent over last year, while that of applications has increased by five percent, VietnamWorks said.