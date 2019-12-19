VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Health worries at 10-year high in Vietnam

By Dat Nguyen    December 19, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Health worries at 10-year high in Vietnam
Motorbike drivers wear protective masks on Hai Ba Trung Street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem District. Photo by VnExpress.

46 percent of Vietnamese respondents cited health as a key concern in Q3, the highest in 10 years, according to market researcher Nielsen.

Health remained the top concern for Vietnamese consumers, continuing from Q2, as there is greater awareness among people of the impacts of various environmental issues, said Louise Hawley, Managing Director of Nielsen Vietnam.

The country had the highest rate of people globally, at 35 percent, saying their spare money was used to pay medical insurance premiums in Q3.

"With continued focus on health and wellness, it’s no surprise that people cite medical insurance as a key source of their outgoings," Hawley said.

But Vietnamese consumers remain optimistic, the survey found. The country climbed to third place in the consumer confidence ranking in Q3, behind India and the Philippines.

Vietnamese also surpassed Hong Kong people as the most avid savers globally, with 69 percent of consumers saying their spare cash went into savings.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam health concern Nielsen 10 year survey report consumers air quality environment issues
 
Read more
Vietnam sees car imports double

Vietnam sees car imports double

South Korean pop culture drives Vietnam cosmetics sales: survey

South Korean pop culture drives Vietnam cosmetics sales: survey

Vietnam improves its online shopping readiness

Vietnam improves its online shopping readiness

Vietnamese salary a seventh of regional median

Vietnamese salary a seventh of regional median

A third of firms bribe tax authorities: study

A third of firms bribe tax authorities: study

Samsung smartphones remain on top

Samsung smartphones remain on top

Saigonese prefer going out for non-alcoholic drinks: report

Saigonese prefer going out for non-alcoholic drinks: report

November auto sales up 3 percent

November auto sales up 3 percent

 
go to top