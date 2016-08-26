VnExpress International
Half of Vietnamese gem exports end up in Switzerland

By Ha Phuong   August 26, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7

In the first seven months of 2016, the country's gem export value reached $630 million, up 80 percent on-year.

Tags: gemstone Vietnam export Switzerland
 
