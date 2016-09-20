VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Foreign firms remain key driver of Vietnam's exports

By Ha Phuong   September 20, 2016 | 02:25 pm GMT+7

The FDI sector earns top dollars from hi-tech shipments while local companies continue to stay low on the value chain.

Vietnam's exports reached $113 billion in the first eight months, with foreign-invested companies accounting for 70 percent of the value, according to new customs data.

The FDI sector's total trade turnover in the period was $144 billion, up 5 percent from the same period last year. Exports in particular stood at around $80 billion, a jump of 10 percent, while imports dropped slightly by 0.1 percent.

Foreign companies recorded a trade surplus of $14 billion in the period. Domestic companies, on the other hand, had a deficit of $11 billion.

Key exports of FDI companies are high-tech and manufactured products such as machinery, electronic devices, textile and footwear.

Vietnamese firms are mostly shipping agricultural products and raw materials including coffee, fruit and vegetables and seafood.

Related news:

Foreign investment: A double edged sword for Vietnam

Vietnam emerges as a magnet for foreign direct investment

Tags: export FDI
 
Read more
Vietnam chases after manufacturing giants

Vietnam chases after manufacturing giants

Foreign tourists to Vietnam in September grow 28 percent

Foreign tourists to Vietnam in September grow 28 percent

Seafood lovers, choose wisely

Seafood lovers, choose wisely

Real estate ads boom in Saigon

Real estate ads boom in Saigon

Vietnamese outlive most of their ASEAN peers

Vietnamese outlive most of their ASEAN peers

How the internationally wanted Trinh Xuan Thanh rose to power

How the internationally wanted Trinh Xuan Thanh rose to power

Sweet homecoming: Vietnamese returning professionals sought after for top jobs

Sweet homecoming: Vietnamese returning professionals sought after for top jobs

Coffee will be extinct in 65 years, courtesy of climate change

Coffee will be extinct in 65 years, courtesy of climate change

 
go to top