VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Corporate bond issuance doubles

By Dat Nguyen   May 27, 2020 | 08:06 am GMT+7
Corporate bond issuance doubles
An employee counts Vietnamese banknotes at a bank in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

April’s corporate bond issuance almost doubled over March as companies mobilized funds to reboot production after the limitations imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Issuance value last month reached VND30.1 trillion ($1.3 billion), up 1.8 times over March. This nearly matched the value of the first three months at VND35.5 trillion ($1.5 billion), according to brokerage Bao Viet Securities Jsc (BVSC).

The surge followed Vietnam’s easing of its social distancing restrictions on April 23, after asking businesses to let employees work from home and shutting down "non-essential" services to curb the spread of the virus.

Banks accounted for nearly half the value of bonds issued at 48 percent, with the issuance value surging 15 times from the first quarter to VND14.4 trillion ($618 million) in April. 

Real estate firms followed with VND9.6 trillion ($412 million), accounting for 32 percent of the total.

As companies faced challenges accessing preferential credit from banks, corporate bond issuance was expected to remain dynamic, BVSC analysts said.

However, amid the rising trend of individual investors buying corporate bonds, the Ministry of Finance has recently advised prudence in pouring money into this channel, because the higher the coupon rate, the higher the risks.

Buying bonds guaranteed by banks and brokerages should also be carefully considered as these organizations could fail to fulfill its commitments due to financial difficulties, it said.

The ministry in February proposed more stringent regulations for corporate bond issuance to protect investors, after some companies made issuances worth 50 times and 100 times their equity.

The value of corporate bond issuances increased by 25 percent from 2018 to VND280 trillion ($12 billion) last year, according to SSI Securities Corporation.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam corporate bond issuance

bond April 2020

 

Read more

Gold bullion producer reports huge profit surge

Gold bullion producer reports huge profit surge

Vietnam posts second fastest growth of rich population

Vietnam posts second fastest growth of rich population

Food delivery a mainstay for Vietnamese urbanites amid Covid-19 crisis

Food delivery a mainstay for Vietnamese urbanites amid Covid-19 crisis

Vietnam among most optimistic countries despite pandemic

Vietnam among most optimistic countries despite pandemic

Most employees ready to quit if salary cuts endure

Most employees ready to quit if salary cuts endure

Managers apprehensive about employees’ performance during work-at-home

Managers apprehensive about employees’ performance during work-at-home

Five banks among Vietnam’s top 10 profit makers

Five banks among Vietnam’s top 10 profit makers

Vietnamese consumers increasingly favor multi-purpose family cars

Vietnamese consumers increasingly favor multi-purpose family cars

 
go to top