May 12, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7

Over 50 percent of offshores companies in the Panama Papers are incorporated in the British Virgin Islands.

Hong Kong and Switzerland top the chart for the number of entities.

China is the biggest client Mossack Fonseca by number of registered offshore companies.

Over 100,000 entities are in default.

Source: International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ)