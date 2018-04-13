VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
DataSpeaks

Car imports crawl into Vietnam in Q1: report

By Ngoc Tuan   April 13, 2018 | 03:50 pm GMT+7
Car imports crawl into Vietnam in Q1: report
A car being manufactured by workers in a factory. Photo by AFP

Foreign firms are trying to get past the red tape laid down by Vietnam's government 

Vietnam's car imports in the first quarter fell six times compared to the same time last year, according to authorities.

Only 4,217 new imported cars entered the country in the first quarter, accounting for 15.9 percent of the 26,366 cars imported in the first three months of 2017, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Car importers said that the slowdown was due to a decree issued by the government at the beginning of the year that requires importers to provide valid vehicle type approval certificates issued by authorities from the countries of origin, along with quality control and assurance certificates.

As a result, importers in Vietnam do not have enough cars to meet the demand. Having sold its last 38 Toyota Fortuners at the end of January, Toyota Vietnam said it is waiting for more cars to be manufactured, which won’t be imported until June at the earliest.

Some companies have actually managed to get through the difficulties. Ford imported a large shipment before the decree came into effect, and Honda was the first brand to complete the documents necessary to import over 2,000 cars in early March.

Despite the bleak outlook for car imports in the first quarter, assembled cars have increased in sales by 8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Experts believe that it will take months before the car import market stabilizes. 

Related News:
Tags: Imported cars assembled cars vehicle type approval VTA decree 2018 Q1
 
Read more
Foreign convenience stores go from strength-to-strength in Ho Chi Minh City

Foreign convenience stores go from strength-to-strength in Ho Chi Minh City

Facebook data leak hits half a million users in Vietnam

Facebook data leak hits half a million users in Vietnam

Vietnam’s Q1 economic growth hits decade high

Vietnam’s Q1 economic growth hits decade high

Vietnamese women outnumbered by men in top management roles: report

Vietnamese women outnumbered by men in top management roles: report

Vietnam scores low on global ranking of talent attraction

Vietnam scores low on global ranking of talent attraction

Vietnam named among countries least prepared for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Vietnam named among countries least prepared for Fourth Industrial Revolution

Vietnam's billionaires in numbers

Vietnam's billionaires in numbers

Saigon workers cash in on highest pay in Vietnam: survey

Saigon workers cash in on highest pay in Vietnam: survey

 
go to top