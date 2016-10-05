VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Dairy giant Vinamilk launches online shopping site

By VnExpress   October 5, 2016 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Dairy giant Vinamilk launches online shopping site
Vinamilk products displayed for sale at a shop in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Milk, yogurt and ice-cream are now available at the click of a button.

Vietnam’s dairy giant Vinamilk has put its products online for the first time by launching a shopping site this month targeting customers in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Vinamilk eShop website offers all of the company’s products for debit and credit card payment, making the company the first company in Vietnam’s fast moving consumer goods sector, or FMCG, to launch an online business.

The move comes at a time when e-commerce is picking up in Vietnam, where nearly 49 million people, or more than half of the country’s population, are internet users, and more than half of them shop online.

Vinamilk, known for its diverse portfolio of products ranging from milk and formula to yogurt and ice-cream, has for years been one of the country’s most sought-after equities.

The government currently owns 45.1 percent of the company and recently confirmed a plan to sell the stake later this year.

U.K.-based consultancy firm Brand Finance last month ranked the company the most valuable brand in Vietnam, valuating it at more than $1 billion.

Operations at the company’s 13 plants in Vietnam and one each in Cambodia, New Zealand and the UK are expected to increase its 2016 revenue by 11.3 percent from last year to $2 billion.

Related news:

>Vietnam taps banks to advise on $900 mln Vinamilk stake sale: sources

>Vinamilk, Viettel top list of biggest brands in Vietnam

Tags: Vietnam Vinamilk online shopping FMCG
Read more
Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud

Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud

Trade deal set to double Vietnam, Russia turnover to $10 bln

Trade deal set to double Vietnam, Russia turnover to $10 bln

Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Vietnam's industrial production climbs 7.4 per cent in first nine months

Vietnam's industrial production climbs 7.4 per cent in first nine months

Listings by top Vietnamese brewers seen delayed to Q1 2017

Listings by top Vietnamese brewers seen delayed to Q1 2017

Vietnam PM lowers 2016's growth target

Vietnam PM lowers 2016's growth target

Japanese investors ready to pour $2 bln into Vietnam’s real estate market

Japanese investors ready to pour $2 bln into Vietnam’s real estate market

As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses

As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses

 
go to top