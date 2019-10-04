VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

World’s largest zipper maker opens second plant in Vietnam

By Nguyen Quy   October 4, 2019 | 11:01 am GMT+7
World’s largest zipper maker opens second plant in Vietnam
Japanese zipper maker YKK Corp. started operating its second plant in the northern province of Ha Nam on October 1, 2019. Photo courtesy of YKK.

Japanese zipper maker YKK Corporation started operating its second plant in Vietnam this week to meet growing global demand.

YKK Vietnam Co., a local arm of YKK, the world’s largest zipper manufacturer, established the plant in the Dong Van III Industrial Park in the northern province of Ha Nam, some 40 kilometers south of Hanoi.

It invested $59.9 million in the new facility, Japan Times reported, citing a YKK statement.  

Adding to the company’s existing plant in the southern province of Dong Nai, the new 51,000 square meter site will shorten delivery time to garment makers in northern Vietnam and respond to the increasing trend of garment production being shifted from China to Vietnam, YKK said.

With the new plant, the Japanese company plans to increase its production capacity by 40 percent in the fiscal year through March 2021 over fiscal year 2017, Japanese news site NNA Business News reported.

Related News:
Tags: YKK Corporation world's largest zipper maker Ha Noi Ha Nam textile industry garment production
 
Read more
Vingroup draws $7.6 bln foreign capital

Vingroup draws $7.6 bln foreign capital

Vingroup smartphones launched in Russia

Vingroup smartphones launched in Russia

US firm gets nod for $5 bln power plant in Vietnam

US firm gets nod for $5 bln power plant in Vietnam

Trade Ministry denies sale of top brewery shares to Chinese investors

Trade Ministry denies sale of top brewery shares to Chinese investors

Vietnam’s first casino for locals begins profitably

Vietnam’s first casino for locals begins profitably

HAGL opts out of Myanmar project

HAGL opts out of Myanmar project

Vietjet CEO among world’s top 1,000 billionaires

Vietjet CEO among world’s top 1,000 billionaires

 
go to top