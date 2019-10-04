World’s largest zipper maker opens second plant in Vietnam

Japanese zipper maker YKK Corp. started operating its second plant in the northern province of Ha Nam on October 1, 2019. Photo courtesy of YKK.

YKK Vietnam Co., a local arm of YKK, the world’s largest zipper manufacturer, established the plant in the Dong Van III Industrial Park in the northern province of Ha Nam, some 40 kilometers south of Hanoi.

It invested $59.9 million in the new facility, Japan Times reported, citing a YKK statement.

Adding to the company’s existing plant in the southern province of Dong Nai, the new 51,000 square meter site will shorten delivery time to garment makers in northern Vietnam and respond to the increasing trend of garment production being shifted from China to Vietnam, YKK said.

With the new plant, the Japanese company plans to increase its production capacity by 40 percent in the fiscal year through March 2021 over fiscal year 2017, Japanese news site NNA Business News reported.