VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

VinMart stores to close amid growing coronavirus threat

By Thi Ha, Anh Minh   March 12, 2020 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
VinMart stores to close amid growing coronavirus threat
A VinMart employee sprays hand sanitizer on a customer's hands in a supermarket in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Kim Ngan.

VinMart is set to close some of its stores temporarily until the new coronavirus epidemic situation improves.

A spokesperson for VinCommerce, a subsidiary of giant group Masan, said on Wednesday that VinMart supermarkets and VinMart+ convenience stores in neighborhoods that have been locked would close until the situation comes under control.

The announcement by the operator of Vietnam’s largest retail chain -- with 3,200 outlets -- came after an employee of electronics retail chain Dien May Xanh in Da Nang was found infected with the novel coronavirus.

She is believed to have contracted the virus from two infected British customers who came to Vietnam on March 2.

Mobile World, the owner of the chain, has shut the store and told its employees to isolate themselves at home.

Other retail chains like Big C and Lotte have said they will provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to employees and customers.

In the last six days 23 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in Vietnam, taking the total number so far to 39. The other 16 were discharged weeks ago.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

British man on Covid-19 infected flight gives Vietnam the slip

British man on Covid-19 infected flight gives Vietnam the slip

Vietnam confirms 39th coronavirus patient

Vietnam confirms 39th coronavirus patient

Vietnam prepares large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

Vietnam prepares large-scale quarantine in Covid-19 fight

See more
Tags: Vietnam VinMart closes stores coronavirus VinMart retail shuts down outlets Covid-19 Vietnam retail chain coronavirus damage
 
Read more
Coronavirus epidemic postpones coffee chain launch

Coronavirus epidemic postpones coffee chain launch

Vietnam Airlines cuts Europe flights as Covid-19 spreads across continent

Vietnam Airlines cuts Europe flights as Covid-19 spreads across continent

Appeals court upholds earlier ruling, Grab to pay Vinasun damages

Appeals court upholds earlier ruling, Grab to pay Vinasun damages

Businesses adopt remote working as new coronavirus clocks in

Businesses adopt remote working as new coronavirus clocks in

Vingroup steps into industrial real estate

Vingroup steps into industrial real estate

Samsung to shift some smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus

Samsung to shift some smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus

Shopaholics disregard virus outbreak as new Uniqlo store hits Hanoi

Shopaholics disregard virus outbreak as new Uniqlo store hits Hanoi

​MBBank raises $74 mln from private placement to foreign investors

​MBBank raises $74 mln from private placement to foreign investors

 
go to top