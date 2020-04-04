VnExpress International
Vingroup to produce ventilators as Covid-19 infections rise

By Dat Nguyen   April 4, 2020 | 01:22 pm GMT+7
A medical staff works in a research lab of Vingroup. Photo courtesy of Vingroup.

Private business conglomerate Vingroup has announced it will start producing ventilators to support coronavirus patients as the country fights the pandemic.

The largest listed private firm in the country has signed an agreement with U.S. medical device company Medtronic and will be able to produce up to 55,000 units a month at its automobile and smartphone factories, the company said in a statement Friday.

The figure comprises 45,000 noninvasive ventilators which are used to support breathing for general patients, and 10,000 invasive ventilators, which are more expensive machines that deliver oxygen to the lungs as part of life support.

Production is expected to begin in two weeks, after which Vingroup said it plans to sell these products to the Ministry of Health at the cost price of imported parts at VND22 million ($930) for each non-invasive ventilator and VND160 million ($6,800) for each invasive ventilator.

It will not include transportation, manufacturing and labor costs or taxes in the price, Vingroup said.

The group will also donate 5,000 non-invasive ventilators to the Health Ministry.

Vietnam has confirmed 239 Covid-19 patients so far, of whom 86 have been discharged.

