VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vinamilk extends global reach with U.S. dairy firm acquisition

By Thi Ha   May 24, 2016 | 01:32 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's largest dairy company Vinamilk has bought out the remaining shares in U.S. dairy and food company Driftwood Dairy after investing an additional $3 million.

Vinamilk recently announced that the Ministry of Planning and Investment had given it the go-ahead to increase its investment capital to $10 million in Driftwood Dairy and take full ownership.

vinamilk-extends-global-reach-with-us-dairy-firm-acquisition

Vinamilk has bought out American dairy and food company Driftwood Dairy. Photo by tienphong.vn

Vietnam’s largest joint stock company previously purchased a 70 percent stake in Driftwood Dairy in December 2014 for $7 million.

At its 2016 annual shareholders meeting, Vinamilk’s CEO Mai Kieu Lien said the company will continue with its mergers and acquisitions by investing in companies with new, quality products and modern technology. The chairwoman also underlined that the company will carefully consider any deals it chooses to engage in.

Driftwood Dairy is headquartered in California. The company specializes in producing and distributing dairy, fruit juice and fast food products. Driftwood also exports some of its products.

Tags: Vinamilk M&A Driftwood Dairy Ministry of Planning and Investment Mai Kieu Lien
 
Read more
Vietnamese tech firm FPT reports rising revenue of over $500 million

Vietnamese tech firm FPT reports rising revenue of over $500 million

Dairy giant Vinamilk opens $23 million plant in Cambodia

Dairy giant Vinamilk opens $23 million plant in Cambodia

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation to go public in June

Vietnam Pharmaceutical Corporation to go public in June

Vietnam Airlines to sell $108 million stake to Japan’s largest airline

Vietnam Airlines to sell $108 million stake to Japan’s largest airline

Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank

Vietnam’s third largest bank to sell its stake in SaigonBank

Microsoft sells Vietnam phone factory to Foxconn for $350 mln

Microsoft sells Vietnam phone factory to Foxconn for $350 mln

Viettel named most valuable telecommunications brand in Cambodia

Viettel named most valuable telecommunications brand in Cambodia

General Motors makes surprise switch to top brass in Vietnam

General Motors makes surprise switch to top brass in Vietnam

 
go to top