Viettel among world’s 100 fastest-growing brands: report

Two workers put up Viettel sign outside an office. Photo courtesy of Viettel.

With its brand value experiencing growth of 61 percent in the 2014-2019 period, Viettel ranked 49th in the inaugural report on the world’s 100 fastest growing brands over the past five years by Brand Finance, a leading independent brand valuation consultancy.

The report compiles data from previous Brand Finance Global 500 rankings to uncover the brands experiencing the most rapid rise in value.

Viettel’s brand value in 2019 has amounted to $4.3 million compared to $2.6 billion in 2014, the report stated, adding the compound annual growth rate of Viettel reached 26.8 percent.

The telecom giant’s high ranking was largely due to its sustained growth rate across all 11 markets, including Vietnam, as well as its stable brand health index, expected future revenue and continuously-increasing brand value in the past five years, the report noted.

Chinese messaging and social media app WeChat is the world’s fastest-growing brand.

The list was dominated by both Chinese and U.S. brands, according to research, with the top 100 featuring 39 brands from each market.

Viettel earned a revenue of $10 billion last year, accounting for 60 percent of Vietnam’s telecom revenues.